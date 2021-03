3-11-21 Guiding Eyes for the Blind puppy Bethany

She is an 8 week old German Shepherd that my friend is raising to become a guide dog. She has a big future ahead of her! I am puppysitting a 10 month old female black Lab Guiding Eyes pup named Brava, who is giving Watson a run for his money!

Three good things:

1. Obviously, PUPPIES!

2. Puppies that are well behaved house guests

3. Puppies that play hard and sleep hard!