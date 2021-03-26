Previous
3-26-21 first crocus... by bkp
85 / 365

3-26-21 first crocus...

...just before Watson smelled it.
Three good things:
1. The crocus bounced back (but is no longer photo worthy)
2. The rain and subsequent warm sunshine are bringing out a lot of bulbs I had forgotten where I had planted
3. Windows open today
Barbara Paquette

