6-13-21 symbiosis

The path leads through the Pine Bush Preserve, a habitat of scrub oaks on sandy dunes, mostly within the Albany city limits. It is a beautifully maintained ecosystem with lovely trails. The hill in the background is actually the Landfill, decades of our garbage piled high. It, too, is beautifully maintained. Not even a whiff of garbage. I’d say it is all working well together. Three good things:

1. This walk is a 2.6 mile loop

2. A nice way to start the day

3. Easy walking with enough variety of terrain and scenery

