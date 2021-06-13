Previous
6-13-21 symbiosis by bkp
The path leads through the Pine Bush Preserve, a habitat of scrub oaks on sandy dunes, mostly within the Albany city limits. It is a beautifully maintained ecosystem with lovely trails. The hill in the background is actually the Landfill, decades of our garbage piled high. It, too, is beautifully maintained. Not even a whiff of garbage. I’d say it is all working well together. Three good things:
1. This walk is a 2.6 mile loop
2. A nice way to start the day
3. Easy walking with enough variety of terrain and scenery
Barbara Paquette

@bkp
Barbara Paquette
