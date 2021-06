6-20-21 Schenectady Stockade Sampler

The oldest section of my city, along the Mohawk River, most homes built in the 1700s, lovingly restored and maintained. Three good things:

1. A pleasant morning stroll

2. During the spring, summer, and fall I think it would be fun to live here, but in winter, the streets are too narrow for adequate snow removal or parking

3. Watson enjoyed walking here this morning,,,all sorts of new smells