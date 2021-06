6-21-21 New Jersey Tea bush

On my walk this morning, the edge of the woods was brimming with these small shrubs, the sundrenched blossoms gave a heady sweet aroma, this bee was having a field day! I had to look it up when I got home. Looks like little fireworks. Three good things:

1. Every week there is a different new plant in full bloom on my walks

2. The day and tiger lilies are starting to pop

3. Thunderstorms are rolling through and bringing cooler weather