6-23-21 summer stroll by bkp
174 / 365

6-23-21 summer stroll

Three good things:
1. Loving this weather…low 70s and low humidity
2. Found many raspberry and thimbleberry patches to watch for ripeness
3. Blue skies and white clouds
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Barbara Paquette

