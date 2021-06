6-24-21 NOW it is officially summer

Nothing says summer to me more than daylilies! And spending all day outside. Today’s project is re-reading Kristin Hannah’s “The Nightingale”. I can’t put it down. Three good things:

1. Watson is tired from playgroup last night, so he has been napping all day

2. I walked six miles yesterday, am taking today off, too

3. Dinner out tonight…I sure love retirement!