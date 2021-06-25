6-25-21 towpath

An old towpath for an abandoned section of the Erie Canal…the stagnant canal alongside was full of bullfrogs croaking, and snapping turtles, and the deer flies were buzzing and biting. Am really hoping there wasn’t poison ivy. Three good things:

1. It was nice to get to the end and back on a proper walking path

2. Found lots of elderberry bushes in flower…have to remember them in the fall to harvest some berries for a pie

3. A lovely lunch of turkey, brie, and raspberry preserves on a tender baguette at the Vischer Ferry General Store afterwards