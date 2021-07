7-1-21 greta

Some friends were visiting today from California on a cross country camping tour and brought their dogs. This is 11 year old schnauzer/italian greyhound mix named Greta…with her opinion of the younger dogs and their antics! Three good things:

1. Hugs with friends (will never take that for granted again)

2. Day drinking with friends

3. Friends that make themselves at home in my kitchen and prepare dinner!