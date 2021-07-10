Sign up
7-10-21 happy place
Guiding Eyes for the Blind Shepherd puppy Bethany, Watson, and Dane/Lab mix Laney are enjoying a visit together today. Three good things:
1. Well behaved dogs
2. Gorgeous weather in the 70s, dry, sunny, breezy
3. I am in my happy place, too!
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Barbara Paquette
ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
191
photos
15
followers
10
following
52% complete
Tags
dogs
,
labrador
,
watson
