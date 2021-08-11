Previous
8-11-21 favorite lunch by bkp
223 / 365

8-11-21 favorite lunch

The tomatoes are starting to come in, and the pickles are ready, this will be my lunch every day until fall. Three good things:
1. Hellman’s mayonnaise
2. Home grown tomatoes
3. Homemade dill pickles
11th August 2021

Barbara Paquette

@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
Photo Details

