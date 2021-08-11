Sign up
223 / 365
8-11-21 favorite lunch
The tomatoes are starting to come in, and the pickles are ready, this will be my lunch every day until fall. Three good things:
1. Hellman’s mayonnaise
2. Home grown tomatoes
3. Homemade dill pickles
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
0
0
Barbara Paquette
ace
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
223
photos
15
followers
10
following
61% complete
View this month »
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
11th August 2021 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
