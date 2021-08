8-13-21 happy hibiscus

The first of many blossoms to come. They are about nine inches across, only last a day, but are spectacular. Three good things:

1. Got to spend the afternoon cleaning closets at my daughter’s…it doesn’t matter what we do, it’s always more fun together

2. Her husband grilled us burgers and dogs for lunch

3. Played with my grandson in their pool the rest of the day