9-10-21 🎶Baby Snap doo-doo-doo-doo🎶

Too chilly to kayak, so it was bicycling day, I almost ran over this baby snapping turtle, it was only maybe two inches across, trying to cross the bike path. I was too chicken to pick it up, they have very long necks and can reach around and bite, so I used two sticks to pick it up and move it. Three good things:

1. I completed my Erie Canalway 90 mile challenge this summer with my walking, kayaking, and biking along the Erie Canal/Mohawk River

2. I will get a sticker for my kayak in the mail!

3. I still get excited about getting stickers!