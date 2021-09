9-11-21 the littlest dancer

It is Greek Festival weekend! Opa! This sweet three year old performed three long dances with the junior dancers and tried valiantly to stay awake for the middles and seniors, but succumbed in her mother's arms. Absolutely adorable. Three good things:

1. Loukoumades (Greek fried dough soaked in honey)

2. Baklava

3. Seeing youth participating so happily in traditional endeavors