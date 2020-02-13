Sign up
Photo 994
Pedestrians? What pedestrians?
A car tried to cut traffic on the highway by driving on the pedestrian walkway- hard to feel bad for the driver how it turned out!
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
994
photos
13
followers
19
following
272% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
11th February 2020 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cars
,
accident
,
city
