“It looks like a virus”

As you may be able to tell from my pictures, we went to the Orchid Show at the NY Botanic Gardens right before “quarantine” kicked in. My three year old- being very informed- excitedly pointed to this plant and told us all that it looked like a virus. On a related note, I learned from my 6 year old’s science podcast that the corona virus was named because some creative scientists thought that the bumps on the virus looked like a crown. When I run out of flowers from the show... I have some more flowers from the park, since that’s about the only place we can go!