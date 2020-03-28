Previous
Nighttime in Central Park by blackmutts
Photo 1037

Nighttime in Central Park

In case anyone’s ever seen the pond where people sail the remote controlled sailboats in the summer- often featured in movies set in New York, here it is in the dark!
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
