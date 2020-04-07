Sign up
Photo 1047
Bethesda Fountain
From across the pond, in the Ramble
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
5th April 2020 6:08pm
Tags
reflection
,
fountain
,
pond
,
cityscape
,
park”
,
“central
,
“bethesda
,
fountain”
