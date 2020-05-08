Previous
Bug Buddies: Butterfly Tongue by blackmutts
Photo 1078

Bug Buddies: Butterfly Tongue

Don’t know why, but it was curling it’s tongue?
8th May 2020

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
