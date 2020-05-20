Previous
The Met by blackmutts
Photo 1090

The Met

Even at night, the steps of the Met are usually a hangout place, now there are only a handful of people, so few you can keep them out of your shots:-)
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
