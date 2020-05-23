7pm Howl

Every night at 7 pm, New Yorkers (lots of New Yorkers, especially on the Upper East Side, where there are a lot of hospitals close together) cheer for the first responders. (I like to think we’re also cheering for all the essential workers, including the delivery people and retail workers as well, who are also at greater risk)



However, of everyone my dog loves it the most. Someone in my area starts up at 6:59, and my dog comes barreling out of the bedroom, already howling, anxious to make sure we know it’s started!