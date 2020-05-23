Previous
Next
7pm Howl by blackmutts
Photo 1093

7pm Howl

Every night at 7 pm, New Yorkers (lots of New Yorkers, especially on the Upper East Side, where there are a lot of hospitals close together) cheer for the first responders. (I like to think we’re also cheering for all the essential workers, including the delivery people and retail workers as well, who are also at greater risk)

However, of everyone my dog loves it the most. Someone in my area starts up at 6:59, and my dog comes barreling out of the bedroom, already howling, anxious to make sure we know it’s started!
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Wonderful photo and an even more wonderful nightly event. I'll join you here in Tennessee this evening 💜
May 23rd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
May 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise