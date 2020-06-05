Madison Avenue

It’s not the greatest picture, but notably: the stores are boarded up (the stores on Madison already moved most of their merchandise out when they first closed in March for the quarantine... it’s not like Hermès was going to leave it’s stuff out in full view of bored, frustrated, unemployed people for whoever knew how long it would go on! And the clear plastic bag is hung because they’ve removed all the garbage cans from the block: which is something they do when the Marathon or Women’s March or similar comes through.