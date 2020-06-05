Previous
Madison Avenue by blackmutts
Madison Avenue

It’s not the greatest picture, but notably: the stores are boarded up (the stores on Madison already moved most of their merchandise out when they first closed in March for the quarantine... it’s not like Hermès was going to leave it’s stuff out in full view of bored, frustrated, unemployed people for whoever knew how long it would go on! And the clear plastic bag is hung because they’ve removed all the garbage cans from the block: which is something they do when the Marathon or Women’s March or similar comes through.
Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Jennie B. ace
Very sad. My daughter works in Exhale on Madison and when I would go visit her there it was always so vibrant. I wonder if it will ever be that way again.
June 7th, 2020  
