Giving the mowers a break by blackmutts
Photo 1107

Giving the mowers a break

Longest I have ever seen the grass in Central Park grow! Indian strawberries and mushrooms are starting to pop up too.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot. The city here has not looked after the parks during the pandemic
June 13th, 2020  
