Beggar by blackmutts
Photo 1112

Beggar

Just because I am a giant snapping turtle who can eat small rodents if I want to doesn’t mean I can’t come beg for turtle food handouts too!
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
