Apricot seed by blackmutts
Photo 1125

Apricot seed

Cracked the pit as part of the greenhouse experiment- if we get the seed to germinate, I’ll post updates, but our luck, this will be as far as it gets
24th June 2020

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
308% complete

