Proof of Life!

I’m afraid I’ve gotten so far behind that photo365 reminded me to login before they delete my account... which made me very sad, as this site is one of the happiest ones for me to visit on the internet. I hope to be able to return in earnest someday soon- and have time to snap more than just cell phone photos, but in the meantime these two and their mostly remote school schedules have pretty much eaten up any free time I used to sneak in here and there.