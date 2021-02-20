Sign up
Roosevelt Island Tram
Since we did something photogenic yesterday, I can pull out a few shots. No school meant we could make it out while it was still actively snowing, hence the misty fog appearance.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
snow
bridge
lamppost
Lin
ace
Beautiful winter capture!
February 19th, 2021
