Diane Arbus by blackmutts
Photo 1173

Diane Arbus

The art display near Grand Army Plaza in Central Park is usually much larger- these few months it’s been this human sized statue of photographer Diane Arbus.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
