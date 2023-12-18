Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
Saks Light Wheel
Saks light show on Fifth Avenue is always one of my favorite NYC holidays traditions, but this year the wheel itself is so beautiful, even waiting between shows.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
1
0
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Dorothy
ace
Yes it is! I haven’t been since 2016 to see the Christmas decorations, but that is lovely!
December 18th, 2023
