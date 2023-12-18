Previous
Saks Light Wheel by blackmutts
Saks light show on Fifth Avenue is always one of my favorite NYC holidays traditions, but this year the wheel itself is so beautiful, even waiting between shows.
Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts

Yes it is! I haven’t been since 2016 to see the Christmas decorations, but that is lovely!
December 18th, 2023  
