Previous
82 / 365
Engine Company Number 1
Another picture from my downtown jury duty venture
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Tags
fire
museum
Dorothy
ace
Wow, they don’t build them like that anymore! Very nice.
February 3rd, 2024
Brooke Lindsay
@illinilass
Yes! I’m glad I wasn’t selected to serve on a trial, but it’s a nice area of the city to explore and find things like this preserved!
February 3rd, 2024
