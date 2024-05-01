Triple Moons!

Usually I try to approach my 365 photo was something like a daily gratitude practice- “oh look, aren’t I Iucky to live near such a (pretty/interesting) thing- let’s take a moment to appreciate it with a picture!” But I’ve been noticing all of the April words, and thought that might be fun to join in on some.



My kids are absolutely obsessed with the Wings of Fire series (and dragons in general), and I have been reading along with them. This book in particular has a lot of advice and techniques to help deal with anxiety, but packaged in a fun dragon fantasy book so kids don’t notice the “lessons”, so I suppose this book about “Moon” the dragon hits both criteria for today’s word and my usual gratitude practice.