Painter by blackmutts
259 / 365

Painter

This person is out most days, painting the newest portion of the East River esplanade and 59th Street Bridge. I happened to catch them with the tram to Roosevelt Island going by!
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
70% complete

Photo Details

