276 / 365
Tuxedo!
Another Roosevelt Island cat… This cat came out of the garden to smell us but went back rather than receive any pets.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
15th August 2024 5:54pm
Tags
cat
Dorothy
ace
Love those paws 🐾 🐾
August 16th, 2024
