Previous
Temple Cat! by blackmutts
314 / 365

Temple Cat!

That’s right, this cat is responsible for guarding a Zen Buddhist Temple! Cats can have all kind of jobs!
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise