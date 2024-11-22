Previous
Never Fear, Batman's Here!
Never Fear, Batman's Here!

The Union Square Barnes & Nobles’ Batman is missing an ear- maybe he got into a tussle defending the books?
Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
