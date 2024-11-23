Previous
Instructions Not Included! by blackmutts
Photo 376

Instructions Not Included!

I ordered a bunk bed canopy frame off of Amazon that did not come with instructions… will post something of the finished project… if I succeed!
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact