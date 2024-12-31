Previous
(Good) fortunes by blackmutts
(Good) fortunes

From our new year’s fortune cookies!

May everyone’s 2025 start off well!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
