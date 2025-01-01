Sign up
Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Before I packed them away until next season, I’ve included most of the ugly (some more, some less!) Christmas sweater that I’ve been collected throughout the years. The giraffes in the center is both my favorite and also the ugliest, in my opinion!
1st January 2025
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st January 2025 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
ugly
,
sweaters
Christine Sztukowski
ace
No. They are cute
January 2nd, 2025
