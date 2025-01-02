Sign up
Previous
Photo 416
Lego Camera
The back of my Lego camera & the little Lego film cassette that was part of the project
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
1
1
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st January 2025 3:06pm
Tags
camera
,
film
,
lego
Peter Dulis
ace
so creative - love it ;)
January 3rd, 2025
