Mulchfest by blackmutts
Photo 426

Mulchfest

We took our tree to the park where you can get little bags of mulch, but there are also piles of Christmas trees like this stacked up all over the neighborhood, waiting for the city trucks to collect them
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
