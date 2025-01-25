Previous
Collie by blackmutts
Collie

We spent a few hours at the AKC Meet the Breeds show at the Javitz Center, so be prepared for more dogs pictures in the coming days! Because who can resist cute dog pictures? Not me!

The collie was the best poser, so she gets the first spot!
25th January 2025

Brooke Lindsay

