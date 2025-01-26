Sign up
Greyhounds, Queens of the Couch
My dad grew up with greyhounds and, off the race track, this what they were basically like, all the time I remember seeing them when we went to visit my grandparents.
26th January 2025
Brooke Lindsay
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
25th January 2025 3:11pm
Tags
dog
,
couch
,
nap
,
greyhound
