Previous
Gordon Setter by blackmutts
Photo 441

Gordon Setter

The dog I grew up with a Gordon Setter mix but they aren’t a very common breed, so the only time I have met a full, pure bred one is at this dog show.

But if they are even half as good as the dog I grew up with, then they’re an amazing breed!
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact