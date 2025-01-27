Sign up
Previous
Photo 441
Gordon Setter
The dog I grew up with a Gordon Setter mix but they aren’t a very common breed, so the only time I have met a full, pure bred one is at this dog show.
But if they are even half as good as the dog I grew up with, then they’re an amazing breed!
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
25th January 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
setter
,
“gordon
,
setter”
