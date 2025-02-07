Previous
Still Standing by blackmutts
Photo 452

Still Standing

13 & still doing the stairs on his own (with a little help from gabapentin and Librella!)
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact