Wet Suit, Drying by blackmutts
Photo 461

Wet Suit, Drying

Usually people are working on this barge, so I haven’t taken any shots even though it’s interesting- this wet suit made me jump when I thought someone had been in the shot after all!
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
126% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun
February 18th, 2025  
