Photo 461
Wet Suit, Drying
Usually people are working on this barge, so I haven’t taken any shots even though it’s interesting- this wet suit made me jump when I thought someone had been in the shot after all!
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
1
0
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
462
photos
5
followers
9
following
126% complete
455
456
457
458
459
460
461
462
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th February 2025 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ladder
,
work
,
construction
,
barge
,
wetsuit
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun
February 18th, 2025
