Storage!

We finally ordered a new couch, something we have been putting off both for sentimental reasons and also because anytime we try to overhaul our apartment it’s an overwhelming amount of work. So the couch was supposed to come in 113 weeks but came in 5 business days from when we ordered it, so we have had to spend all weekend cleaning like mad to try and fit the new stuff in (before we can place the old stuff out on collection day)



So this is not an exciting shot but it is exciting how much storage is under the seat, because our apt is tiny!