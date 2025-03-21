Previous
Socks by blackmutts
Socks

I’m always stopping on the jog to get scenic points but I thought today I would try to give a shout out to the shoes that make all the jogging possible… but afterwards I think my socks stole the show.
Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
