Cherry Blossoms by blackmutts
Photo 511

Cherry Blossoms

I told my college professor brother my kids were really into cherry blossoms, and he got excited and started talking about how in Japan they symbolize the transience of life. “Yes,” I agreed. “But they are also featured in Minecraft.”
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
