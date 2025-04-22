From NASA

Thanks to everyone for still checking in even though I have been so behind! We went on a very rushed vacation to FL over spring break & we are still recovering!



I have a long term goal of trying to combine my photos with words. The astronaut making a presentation at the Kennedy Space Center mentioned there was a saying at NASA that “if you put five astronauts in a room, you’ll wind up with ten strong opinions.”- which I thought was great and made for an easy pairing with my recent space equipment pictures!