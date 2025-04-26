Previous
Nothing Gold Can Stay by blackmutts
Photo 530

Nothing Gold Can Stay

My oldest has been really into the Outsiders lately- and "Stay gold" actually came from Robert Frost's poem... which I thought went well with this fading daffodil!
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very thought provoking
April 29th, 2025  
